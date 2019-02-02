News
Armenian defense minister receives data from crashed jet's flight recorders
Armenian defense minister receives data from crashed jet's flight recorders
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The voice data of flight recorders from the SU- 25 military jet that crashed last December and claimed two lives has been sent to the Defense Ministry, spokesperson for the ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The flight recorder was examined by the Russian experts, he said, adding that the results cannot be published. He explained that the data may contain military secrets which cannot be made public.

Two pilots – Armen Babayan and Movses Manukyan – were killed in the crash.

 
