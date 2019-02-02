Merkel to remove her Facebook page

German Chancellor Angela Merkel decided to remove her Facebook page.
The Chancellor said that she removes the page, because she led her as the chair of the Christian Democratic Union, The Guardian reported.
“Today is the day I want to thank you for the strong support of my Facebook page,” Merkel said in the video. “You know I’m no longer the head of the CDU, and that’s why I will close down my Facebook page.”
According to her, those who wish to follow her political life can subscribe to the account of the German federal government.