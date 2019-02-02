News
Azerbaijan breaches truce 200 times past week
Azerbaijan breaches truce 200 times past week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The Azerbaijani side breached the truce along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 200 times from January 27 to February 2.

During this time, the Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 1,300 shots toward the Artsakh military positions, and with various-caliber rifle weapons, Karabakh army said in a statement.

But vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army continue maintaining control in the frontline confidently, and take necessary steps to organize defense of the positions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
