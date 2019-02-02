Researcher: Armenian Stonehenge discovered in Karabakh

YEREVAN. – Stonehenge (Karahunj) was found in Armenia, a researcher at the ancient observatory in the south of Armenia, Vachagan Vaghradian told reporters on Saturday.

According to him, several Karahunj-like monuments were found in Sisian, Artsakh, Shirak province, Goris.

“Karanuj, discovered in Artsakh, is located in the village between Stepanakert and Shushi,” he said.

He noted that this Stonehenge needs the attention.

“A press conference will be organized with the participation of a member of the Karahunj protection initiative in this regard,” he said.