News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 02
USD
487.07
EUR
558.67
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
February 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.07
EUR
558.67
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Researcher: Armenian Stonehenge discovered in Karabakh
Researcher: Armenian Stonehenge discovered in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Stonehenge (Karahunj) was found in Armenia, a researcher at the ancient observatory in the south of Armenia, Vachagan Vaghradian told reporters on Saturday.

According to him, several Karahunj-like monuments were found in Sisian, Artsakh, Shirak province, Goris.

“Karanuj, discovered in Artsakh, is located in the village between Stepanakert and Shushi,” he said.

He noted that this Stonehenge needs the attention.

“A press conference will be organized with the participation of a member of the Karahunj protection initiative in this regard,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh Presdent receives members of Prosperous Armenia faction
President Sahakyan underscored the importance of meetings and discussions with Armenian political powers...
 Artsakh President holds government meeting
“The formation, maintenance and development of a relevant business atmosphere…
 Artsakh President meets ARF Bureau representatives
Sahakyan congratulated Hagob Der-Khatchadorian on being elected as Representative…
 Karabakh President: Defense Army reliably carried out its mission of protecting country, people
Bako Sahakyan attended a meeting of the Defense Army Military Council…
 Armenia PM plans to hold informal meeting with Aliyev in Davos
“Yes, it is an informal meeting…
 Karabakh President, Union of Armenian Doctors of France discuss health care
Bako Sahakyan received Jean-Michel Ekherian…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos