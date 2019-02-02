News
NATO to sign protocol with Macedonia on February 6
NATO to sign protocol with Macedonia on February 6
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tweeted that the Alliance will sign the Accession Protocol with Macedonia on 6 February, European Western Balkans reported.

“NATO Allies will sign the Accession Protocol with the future Republic of North Macedonia, together with Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov”, Stoltenberg said.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Macedonia will become a full member of NATO only after all allies have ratified the protocol.

Greece and Macedonia signed an agreement on June 17, 2018 over the name of the country and opens Skopje the way to NATO and the EU.
