Head of “My Step” faction: We held just a working meeting

YEREVAN. – Head of “My Step” parliamentary group Lilit Makunts described today’s meeting of the faction with PM and Cabinet members as “a working meeting which are held very often”.
“We need to synchronize the actions of the executive and legislative branches. Many issues were on the agenda, among them the meeting of the Armenian PM with Azerbaijani president in Davos as well as the awards [handed over to senior officials – ed.],” she said when asked about the meeting that lasted four hours.
Makunts said she couldn’t provide details, as it was a working meeting.
Asked by the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent why the meeting in Davos was not discussed with other factions, Makunts said: “It was a working meeting, and information about the meeting was made public, however, there were details which were not presented. I am sure that PM will brief other factions if need be.”