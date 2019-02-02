Kremlin responds to Trump statement on INF Treaty

Russia will no longer initiate any talks on INF Treaty, said the spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov.
“We are not going to initiate any talks. We will be ready to respond to US initiatives, but Russia is not going to offer anything,” RIA Novosti report quoting Peskov.
His remark came in response to comment on the US President Donald Trump’s statement to conclude a new INF agreement.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US would suspend its obligations under the INF Treaty on February 2.