Widow of Armenian soldier who died in April 2016 war returns to military service (PHOTOS)
Widow of Armenian soldier who died in April 2016 war returns to military service (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Anush Hyusnunts, the wife of Armenian contract soldier Gegham Mkrtchyan who fell during the four-day war which Azerbaijan had unleashed against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) in April 2016, has recently returned to the army.

Hyusnunts, who had given birth to a daughter seven months after her husband’s death, went back to military service at a unit in Artsakh’s capital city of Stepanakert.

“After Gegham’s death, it’s psychologically hard to return to army again; my daughter is two years old, already,” she told Armenian News-NEWS.am. “They have allocated me an apartment in Stepanakert; that’s why I’m working at the military unit right here.”

Anush and Gegham had met during military service, and they were serving together at the military unit in Martakert town.

But Gegham had fallen six months after their marriage, and not knowing that her wife was pregnant. Their daughter was born in November 2016.

“There are many hardships as a widow,” Anush Hyusnunts said. “But now I’m just thinking about caring for and raising my daughter.”

Gegham Mkrtchyan was posthumously awarded several medals by the NKR and Armenia.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
