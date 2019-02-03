Turkey court sentences Kurdish women activists to long prison term

A Turkish court has issued long prison sentences at the ongoing hearing on Kurdish activists.

Gültan Kışanak, a former lawmaker of the dominantly Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and the former co-mayor of the southeastern province of Diyarbakır was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison, Ahval News reported.

The court also handed a 15 year prison sentence to Sebahat Tuncel, a former deputy of the HDP and the co-chair of the pro-Kurdish Peace and Democracy Party (BDP).

These Kurdish women activists were found guilty of aiding and carrying out propaganda for a terrorist organization.