News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 03
USD
487.07
EUR
558.67
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.07
EUR
558.67
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Turkey court sentences Kurdish women activists to long prison term
Turkey court sentences Kurdish women activists to long prison term
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

A Turkish court has issued long prison sentences at the ongoing hearing on Kurdish activists. 

Gültan Kışanak, a former lawmaker of the dominantly Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and the former co-mayor of the southeastern province of Diyarbakır was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison, Ahval News reported.

The court also handed a 15 year prison sentence to Sebahat Tuncel, a former deputy of the HDP and the co-chair of the pro-Kurdish Peace and Democracy Party (BDP).

These Kurdish women activists were found guilty of aiding and carrying out propaganda for a terrorist organization.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kurds not to accept save area in Syria
"The safe areas in the north of Syria which are being talked about…
 Ankara: Turkey fights against terrorists, not Kurds
"Mr @realDonaldTrump Terrorists can't be your partners & allies…
 Iraq deploys special forces in Kirkuk
Iraqi special forces deployed Thursday in Kirkuk after the raising of the Kurdish flag ...
 Bolton: Turkey must not attack Kurdish fighters once U.S. leaves Syria
Erdogan accuses US of supplying arms to Kurds in Syria
"They (the U.S.) said they did not supply heavy weapons when we objected to them…
 Turkish court rules to keep ex-Kurdish party leader in jail
A Turkish court has rejected an appeal to release the former head of Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition from pre-trial detention...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos