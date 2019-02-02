Angela Merkel welcomes Pashinyan’s visit to Germany in Armenian

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote a post on Instagram, in which she greeted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Armenian.
“Bari galust (welcome) to Berlin, Prime Minister Pashinyan! Today Chancellor Merkel welcomed the Armenian head of government. There is a spirit of optimism in Armenia. Both countries want to strenghten their relationship and work together more closely in business and science, vocational training, democracy promotion and environmental protection”, ARMENPRESS reports Merkel wrote on her Instagram page on February 1.