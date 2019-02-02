News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 03
USD
487.07
EUR
558.67
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.07
EUR
558.67
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Angela Merkel welcomes Pashinyan’s visit to Germany in Armenian
Angela Merkel welcomes Pashinyan’s visit to Germany in Armenian
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wrote a post on Instagram, in which she greeted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Armenian.

“Bari galust (welcome) to Berlin, Prime Minister Pashinyan! Today Chancellor Merkel welcomed the Armenian head of government. There is a spirit of optimism in Armenia. Both countries want to strenghten their relationship and work together more closely in business and science, vocational training, democracy promotion and environmental protection”, ARMENPRESS reports Merkel wrote on her Instagram page on February 1.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos