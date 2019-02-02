DW: Nikol Pashinyan sees no contradictions in development of relations with EAEU and EU

The new Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sees no contradictions in strengthening integration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and the parallel development of closer relations with the European Union. Pashinyan told DW on February 1.
“He explained the tolerant attitude of the Kremlin to the peaceful revolution in Armenia last spring by the fundamental differences between the events of spring last year and the so-called“ color ”revolutions,” DW noted.
"There was no geopolitical context in our revolution," he said, "and there was no foreign force that would participate and be involved in our internal political process." At the same time, Pashinyan did not specify what kind of “foreign force” he has in mind.
“We are not trying to sit on two chairs, we do not have such a goal,” said the Prime Minister. “The European Union supports our democratic reforms and does not set us the task of making a choice between the Eurasian Economic Union and the EU.” He noted that the relations with both of these international structures are absolutely transparent.
“We are not going to develop our relations with one partner to the detriment of another partner,” Pashinyan said in an interview with DW.