Road accident in Armenia’s Lori; 1 dead, child among injured

YEREVAN. – One person has died and two others, including one child, were injured in a road accident Saturday, in Lori Province of Armenia.

At 8:27pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a road accident had occurred at the beginning of Lernahovit village and that rescuers were needed, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that an Opel and a BMW had crashed.

But prior to the rescuers’ arrival, the Opel’s driver and two passengers, one of which being a child born in 2013, were taken to Tashir town hospital.

The driver, however, died en route to hospital.

The physicians said the injured were in satisfactory condition.