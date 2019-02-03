News
Road accident in Armenia’s Lori; 1 dead, child among injured
Road accident in Armenia’s Lori; 1 dead, child among injured
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – One person has died and two others, including one child, were injured in a road accident Saturday, in Lori Province of Armenia.

At 8:27pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a road accident had occurred at the beginning of Lernahovit village and that rescuers were needed, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that an Opel and a BMW had crashed.

But prior to the rescuers’ arrival, the Opel’s driver and two passengers, one of which being a child born in 2013, were taken to Tashir town hospital.

The driver, however, died en route to hospital.

The physicians said the injured were in satisfactory condition.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
