Earthquake hits Karabakh

YEREVAN. – The “Survey for Seismic Protection” Agency of Armenia on Sunday recorded a magnitude-2.8 earthquake in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), at 8:30am local time.
The seismic activity occurred 6 km east of Karvachar town and its hypocenter was 10 km beneath the surface, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed.
The tremor measured magnitude 3-4 at the epicenter.
The quake was felt in Karvachar town as well as in Nor Verin Shen and Nor Brajur villages, with magnitude 3.