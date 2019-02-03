News
Earthquake hits Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The “Survey for Seismic Protection” Agency of Armenia on Sunday recorded a magnitude-2.8 earthquake in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), at 8:30am local time.

The seismic activity occurred 6 km east of Karvachar town and its hypocenter was 10 km beneath the surface, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed.

The tremor measured magnitude 3-4 at the epicenter.

The quake was felt in Karvachar town as well as in Nor Verin Shen and Nor Brajur villages, with magnitude 3.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
