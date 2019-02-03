“Chain reaction” car crash occurs in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

A multiple-vehicle collision took place Sunday in Yerevan.
According to shamshyan.com, at around 2am, more than a dozen cars crashed into each other on a road in the capital city of Armenia.
Two people sustained injuries and were hospitalized.
But some drivers who were involved in this “chain reaction” car crash did not wait for the auto insurance representatives to arrive, and they drove their vehicles away from the scene of the accident.
The cause of this multiple-vehicle collision was the black ice on the road.