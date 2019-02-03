Tom Catena speaks on Armenian Genocide

American physician Tom Catena, who is Chair of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and laureate of the 2017 Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Prize, is endeavoring to connect those who make donations for charitable purposes and humanitarian workers to one another, according to Voice of America.
Speaking at the embassy of Armenia in the US, Catena said each and everyone can have their own contribution. But, in his view, there is no need to do big things, and, instead, people should so small things—but with great love.
And reflecting on the matter of Turkey’s denial of Armenian Genocide, Tom Catena said he does not understand why Ankara denies its own history.
Catena asked why the Turkish government was so stubborn in this regard because, as per the physician, this genocide took place long ago, and, ultimately, Turkey needs to close this matter and to at least recognize this genocide.