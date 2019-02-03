US-led coalition launched airstrike on Syria army, SANA says

The US-led international coalition targeted a Syrian Arab Army military formation in al-Bukamal area in southeastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, SANA reported.

A military source told the news agency that the US-led coalition warplanes carried out an airstrike overnight Saturday on a Syrian artillery position in Sokkariyeh village, west of al-Bukamal city.

The source added that the attack resulted in destroying the artillery and injuring two soldiers.

“SANA reporter said that (...) Daesh terrorists attacked military points in the area, but the army units repelled the attack and killed and wounded most of the attacking terrorists,” the news agency added.