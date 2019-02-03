Theresa May to call snap parliamentary election in UK?

Theresa May could be planning for a general election in June, according to reports, as the UK prime minister promised to “battle for Britain” during talks with Brussels, Sky News reported.
Downing Street advisers are understood to have drawn up plans to extend Article 50—the clause which triggered the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, then secure the backing of parliament for a new Brexit deal in April, before calling a general election in June this year.
Sources quoted in the Mail on Sunday and the Sunday Times said the plan would protect the prime minister from being forced out of office by those who want a new leader to negotiate the second stage of the UK’s exit - a new trade deal.
The vote could be held on June 6, and supporters point to fresh polling showing the Conservatives seven points ahead of the Labour party, indicating May-led Conservatives could win.