Prosperous Armenia parliamentary faction visits Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Members of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly paid a working visit to the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), on Friday and Saturday, the Prosperous Armenia Party informed in a statement.

The MPs met with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, parliament speaker Ashot Ghulyan, and fellow lawmakers. The interlocutors discussed domestic and foreign policy, as well as the avenues for deepening and expanding ties between the legislatures of the two Armenian republics.

Also, the Prosperous Armenia delegation visited the memorial to the martyred heroes of the Karabakh War, and laid a wreath on their tomb. 

Subsequently, the Prosperous Armenia parliamentary faction members paid visits to the military units on the frontline of Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
