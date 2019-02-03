Elderly man found dead in downtown Yerevan apartment

YEREVAN. – An elderly man was found dead Sunday, in an apartment in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Emergency Situations that, at 11:32am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that the resident of an apartment of a downtown Yerevan building was not answering to the knocks on the door and to the telephone calls, and therefore rescuers were needed.
A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
The rescuers who arrived at the scene opened the door of this apartment, and they found the dead body of a close to 90-year-old unidentified man, on the living room floor.