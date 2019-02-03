Macron plans to hold referendum on Yellow Vest protests

French President Emmanuel Macron is covertly preparing a referendum with respect to several matters which the Yellow Vest movement has proposed, Le Journal du Dimanche reported.
The plebiscite may be conducted on May 26, the day of the elections to the European Parliament.
The sources noted that the French Interior Ministry is already discussing with printing houses and paper suppliers the possible tender for printing the envelopes and ballots for this referendum.
Furthermore, French authorities want to arrange this process in less than a week.