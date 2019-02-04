Armenians injured in Russia bus crash are identified

According to verified information, two ethnic Armenian Russian citizens—Maria Arakelyan (born in 2008) and Sona Adamyan (born in 1988)—are among those injured in the bus crash that occurred in Kaluga Oblast (province), Russia.
Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned the aforesaid from the Facebook page of the embassy of Armenia in Russia.
They are now in Kaluga city hospital.
A bus on Sunday fell into a water-pipe stream along the Kaluga-Vyazma motorway. A total of 33 people were affected, and seven people—four of which are children—died.
Two criminal cases have been filed into this road accident.
The bus belongs to a private entrepreneur.
According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 48 people—including 33 children—were on the bus at the time of the accident. They were heading to Kaluga for competitions.