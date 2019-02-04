Another earthquake rattles Karabakh

YEREVAN. – The “Survey for Seismic Protection” Agency of Armenia on Monday recorded a magnitude-2.5 earthquake in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), at 5:24am local time.

The seismic activity occurred 6 km east of Karvachar town and its hypocenter was 10 km beneath the surface, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed.

The tremor measured magnitude 3 at the epicenter.

The quake was felt in Karvachar, with magnitude 3.

As reported earlier, the “Survey for Seismic Protection” Agency of Armenia on Sunday had recorded a magnitude-2.8 earthquake in Artsakh, at 8:30am local time.

This seismic activity also occurred 6 km east of Karvachar town and its hypocenter also was 10 km beneath the surface

The tremor measured magnitude 3-4 at the epicenter.

The quake was felt in Karvachar town as well as in Nor Verin Shen and Nor Brajur villages, with magnitude 3.