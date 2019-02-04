News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 04
USD
487.44
EUR
557.78
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.44
EUR
557.78
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Russian newspaper: Moscow and Tbilisi complete work on trade mechanisms through Abkhazia and South Ossetia
Russian newspaper: Moscow and Tbilisi complete work on trade mechanisms through Abkhazia and South Ossetia
Region:Georgia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Russia and Georgia have completed preparations for the implementation of the agreement “On the basic principles of the mechanism of customs administration and monitoring of trade in goods”, Russia’s Kommersant newspaper writes quoting a source in the Russian government.

Russia joined WTO in 2012, but the agreement with Georgia stipulating creation of three trade corridors two of which will pass through Abkhazia and South Ossetia has not worked so far. Moscow and Tbilisi will need seven years to prepare for its implementation.

Switzerland’s Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) will be engaged in the flow and marking of goods.  According to the agreements, SGS employees will start working after the payments are received from Russia and Georgia. Russia sent the payment in 2018, while Georgian side paid for the work of the Swiss company last November.

The final data for the start of monitoring will be defined at the meeting of the joint committee that was set up in accordance with the 2011 agreement. The committee will hold the first meeting on February 6, the newspaper said.

The implementation of the agreement is of key importance for Armenia as the South Ossetian corridor is an alternative to the Military Georgian highway which is often closed during the winter because of snowfall and avalanches.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Upper Lars checkpoint open for all types of vehicles
Upper Lars checkpoint is the only land route linking Armenia to Russia...
 Russia to continue working on opening new transit corridor for Armenian goods
The first meeting of the trilateral committee of Russia and Georgia with the participation of Switzerland will be held...
 EU to allocate Armenia 732 million euros for transport projects
The Yerevan-Vanadzor road (7.5 million euros), the reconstruction of the Gyumri-Bavra…
 Armenia official: Talks in progress to have alternative route to Upper Lars highway
But taking into account those restrictions that we have and the weather restrictions…
 Armenians stuck on Russia-Georgia border see no way out
The queue stretches to ten kilometers...
 Upper Lars checkpoint closed for all kinds of vehicles
Overall, 906 passenger vehicles, 109 trucks are on the Russian side...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos