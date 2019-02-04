Russian newspaper: Moscow and Tbilisi complete work on trade mechanisms through Abkhazia and South Ossetia

Russia and Georgia have completed preparations for the implementation of the agreement “On the basic principles of the mechanism of customs administration and monitoring of trade in goods”, Russia’s Kommersant newspaper writes quoting a source in the Russian government.

Russia joined WTO in 2012, but the agreement with Georgia stipulating creation of three trade corridors two of which will pass through Abkhazia and South Ossetia has not worked so far. Moscow and Tbilisi will need seven years to prepare for its implementation.

Switzerland’s Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) will be engaged in the flow and marking of goods. According to the agreements, SGS employees will start working after the payments are received from Russia and Georgia. Russia sent the payment in 2018, while Georgian side paid for the work of the Swiss company last November.

The final data for the start of monitoring will be defined at the meeting of the joint committee that was set up in accordance with the 2011 agreement. The committee will hold the first meeting on February 6, the newspaper said.

The implementation of the agreement is of key importance for Armenia as the South Ossetian corridor is an alternative to the Military Georgian highway which is often closed during the winter because of snowfall and avalanches.