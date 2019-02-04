One dead, 2 injured in Yerevan road accident

One person died and two others were injured after a road accident Sunday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At 11:43pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a car had turned over in Yerevan, there were injured people, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a car had gone off road, hit the sidewalk, subsequently—a billboard, and then it had turned over.

Rescuers carried one of the passengers to a vehicle nearby, and this car took him to a hospital; but he was dead.

The driver and the other passenger also were taken to hospital where physicians said they were in moderate condition.