News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 04
USD
487.07
EUR
558.67
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.07
EUR
558.67
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
One dead, 2 injured in Yerevan road accident
One dead, 2 injured in Yerevan road accident
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

One person died and two others were injured after a road accident Sunday in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At 11:43pm, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that a car had turned over in Yerevan, there were injured people, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a car had gone off road, hit the sidewalk, subsequently—a billboard, and then it had turned over.

Rescuers carried one of the passengers to a vehicle nearby, and this car took him to a hospital; but he was dead.

The driver and the other passenger also were taken to hospital where physicians said they were in moderate condition.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
At least 5 killed, 2 injured in California plane crash
A two-story house burst into flames after being struck…
 Armenia man kills brother
They had argued over domestic issues, in a car…
 Road accident in Armenia’s Lori; 1 dead, child among injured
One of the drivers died en route to hospital…
 German media: Armenian criminals are operating throughout Germany
The publication notes that it was not the most convenient time for the document...
 Major road accident occurs in Yerevan (PHOTO)
No one was injured as a result of the accident...
 Armenian defense minister receives data from crashed jet's flight recorders
The flight recorder was examined by the Russian experts...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos