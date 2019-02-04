News
Armenia government program to be presented at parliament special session
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The government program will be presented at a special sitting of the National Assembly of Armenia; and in the coming days, the draft of the government program shall be posted on the e-gov.am website of the government. 

Nazeli Baghdasarian, a member of the majority My Step faction in parliament, wrote about the aforementioned on Facebook.

“It is logical that the pre-election provisions of the My Step alliance and the country’s development model that will reflect the demands by the various social groups of the population will be on the basis of the program of the government,” Baghdasarian added, in particular.
