At least 5 killed, 2 injured in California plane crash
At least 5 killed, 2 injured in California plane crash
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least five people were killed as a result of a small plane crash in California on Sunday, ABC News reported. 

According to the source, at least five people were killed, and two hospitalized.

The male pilot, who was the only person of the Cessna 414A in the twin-engine plane, and four people in the Yorba Linda house that caught fire died as the result of the crash.

A two-story house burst into flames after being struck by the main cabin and one engine of the plane. The second engine dislodged and fell onto the street, creating a large hole in the asphalt, according to Eliott Simpson, an aviation accident investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
