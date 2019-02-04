News
Monday
February 04
Armenia man kills brother
Armenia man kills brother
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A man on Sunday killed his brother, in Aragatsotn Province of Armenia.

At 7:35pm, the police received an anonymous call that someone by the name of Zhiro, a resident of Aragatsavan village, had stabbed his brother on the Nor Artik-Bagravan motorway.

The police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that the police officers who were dispatched to the scene found out that the said Zhiro was Zhirayr Nazaretyan (born in 1970), and his brother was Ghevond Nazaretyan (born in 1973).

On the same day at around 7pm, they had argued over domestic issues, in a car, at the administrative district of the Nor Artik village, on the Nor Artik-Bagravan motorway, during which Zhirayr Nazaretyan had stabbed his brother, who later died.

At 10:30pm, Zhirayr Nazaretyan was detained by police, he confessed to the murder, and was arrested.

A criminal case has been filed into this incident.

An investigation is underway.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
