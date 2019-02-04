Trump says he sends US troop to Iraq to “watch Iran”

The US President Donald Trump said in an interview to CBS News they ha intends to send the US troops to Iraq in order to “watch Iran”.
"Well, we spent a fortune on building this incredible base. We might as well keep it. And one of the reasons I want to keep it is because I want to be looking a little bit at Iran because Iran is a real problem,” the US President Donald Trump said.
According to him, “we're going to keep watching and we're going to keep seeing and if there's trouble, if somebody is looking to do nuclear weapons or other things, we're going to know it before they do.”
However, the President noted that US troops presence in Iraq was a mistake.