Marukyan: We invited FM for meeting with Bright Armenia faction of parliament
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Edmon Marukyan, head of the “Bright Armenia” Faction at the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA), has informed on Facebook that Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Monday was invited to parliament.

“Today we have invited RA Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan for a meeting with members of the NA ‘Bright Armenia’ Faction, for discussion and exchange of views on the latest developments around the settlement of the Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] issue, as well as [on] other foreign policy priorities of our country,” Marukyan wrote, in part.
