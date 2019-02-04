Protesting Armenia traders demand that officials receive them (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – A group of traders, who are protesting against the reduction in allowable baggage weight at Bagratashen customs checkpoint at the border with Georgia, on Monday are staging a protest outside the main building of the Government of Armenia.
In their words, upon arrival at Bagratashen checkpoint on buses heading from Istanbul, Turkey, to Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, they were told that they could bring into Armenia solely up to 25kg of personal belongings.
They asked prime minister’s spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan, who was entering the government building, to listen to their problem.
The traders said they wanted for the officials to hear their problem in their offices.
Karapetyan promised to pursue this matter.
“I will raise that matter,” he said. “I will contact the SRC (State Revenue Committee), I will find out.”