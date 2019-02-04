Robbery attempts made within few hours at Armenia credit organization branch offices

Robbery attempts were made Monday, at two branch offices of a credit organization in Armenia.
At around 4։30am, two unidentified persons broke the doors and windows of one of this credit organization’s branch office in capital city Yerevan, broke in, and attempted to steal the safe. But unable to do so, they fled the scene.
According to shamshyan.com, sometime thereafter, a similar incident occurred in Jrvezh village, in Kotayk Province. Unidentified persons broke the doors and windows of the same credit organization’s branch in this rural community, and attempted to rob the same way. But the safe was firmly installed in this case, too.
The video surveillance cameras have recorded these incidents.
The police and the investigative department are taking actions to solve these crimes and find the perpetrators.