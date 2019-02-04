News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 04
USD
487.44
EUR
557.78
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.44
EUR
557.78
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Robbery attempts made within few hours at Armenia credit organization branch offices
Robbery attempts made within few hours at Armenia credit organization branch offices
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Robbery attempts were made Monday, at two branch offices of a credit organization in Armenia.

At around 4։30am, two unidentified persons broke the doors and windows of one of this credit organization’s branch office in capital city Yerevan, broke in, and attempted to steal the safe. But unable to do so, they fled the scene.

According to shamshyan.com, sometime thereafter, a similar incident occurred in Jrvezh village, in Kotayk Province. Unidentified persons broke the doors and windows of the same credit organization’s branch in this rural community, and attempted to rob the same way. But the safe was firmly installed in this case, too.

The video surveillance cameras have recorded these incidents. 

The police and the investigative department are taking actions to solve these crimes and find the perpetrators.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
At least 5 killed, 2 injured in California plane crash
A two-story house burst into flames after being struck…
 Armenia man kills brother
They had argued over domestic issues, in a car…
 One dead, 2 injured in Yerevan road accident
A car hit the sidewalk, subsequently—a billboard, and then it had turned over…
 Road accident in Armenia’s Lori; 1 dead, child among injured
One of the drivers died en route to hospital…
 German media: Armenian criminals are operating throughout Germany
The publication notes that it was not the most convenient time for the document...
 Major road accident occurs in Yerevan (PHOTO)
No one was injured as a result of the accident...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos