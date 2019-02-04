National Assembly Speaker receives Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Armenia

Decision on Armenian second president's custody matter will be announced on February 7

NATO is concerned over China's activeness in international arena

Edmon Marukyan: Loss of CSTO secretary general’s post may be consequence of our government's mistake

Investigators not commenting on questioning of Armenia’s ex-president

MFA: Armenia is a negotiating party in Karabakh conflict

Armenia FM comments on meeting with Bright Armenia faction

Armenia FM on Angela Merkel statement: It’s courage to speak about peace

Bright Armenia parliament faction: Still early to be satisfied or dissatisfied with foreign policy

What FM, Bright Armenia faction MPs discussed at meeting?

EU: Only political decision via dialogue under UN may bring peace in Syria

Government program may be discussed on February 12, Armenia parliament majority faction says

Elon Musk reveals footage of first firing of Starship Raptor flight engine

Pope Francis meets with UAE leadership

MFA: FM’s talk with Bright Armenia faction of parliament was held in closed format

Robbery attempts made within few hours at Armenia credit organization branch offices

Ucom: Georgian cable damage causes internet disruption in Armenia

Russian newspaper: Moscow and Tbilisi complete work on trade mechanisms through Abkhazia and South Ossetia

Protesting Armenia traders demand that officials receive them (PHOTOS)

Russia FM: I don’t think INF Treaty suspension will bring to cold war

Trump says he sends US troop to Iraq to “watch Iran”

Marukyan: We invited FM for meeting with Bright Armenia faction of parliament

Russia FM comments on Trump’s statement on US military option to Venezuela

Armenia 2nd President custody case court hearing resumes

At least 5 killed, 2 injured in California plane crash

Qatar allocates $2 million to support Syrian White helmets

Armenia man kills brother

One dead, 2 injured in Yerevan road accident

Armenia government program to be presented at parliament special session

Pope Francis arrives in UAE for first ever visit by pontiff

Another earthquake rattles Karabakh

US sending close to 4,000 extra soldiers to Mexico border

Armenians injured in Russia bus crash are identified

Sending US troops to Venezuela is “option,” Trump says

Macron plans to hold referendum on Yellow Vest protests

Theresa May to call snap parliamentary election in UK?

Armenia parliament majority faction says it gave no instructions not to let journalists in

Elderly man found dead in downtown Yerevan apartment

Prosperous Armenia parliamentary faction visits Artsakh

US-led coalition launched airstrike on Syria army, SANA says

Armenians among Russia bus crash victims

“Chain reaction” car crash occurs in Yerevan

Trump, Xi may meet in Vietnam

Four reported dead in Russia bus crash

Tom Catena speaks on Armenian Genocide

Turkey court sentences Kurdish women activists to long prison term

Congresswoman who visited Karabakh formally launches 2020 US presidential campaign

Earthquake hits Karabakh

Road accident in Armenia’s Lori; 1 dead, child among injured

Widow of Armenian soldier who died in April 2016 war returns to military service (PHOTOS)

Chicago resident rents 60 hotel rooms for homeless people during historic cold

Thousands in Venezuela take to streets in separate support of Maduro, Guaidó

DW: Nikol Pashinyan sees no contradictions in development of relations with EAEU and EU

Egypt unveils Pharaonic tomb, home to 50 mummies

Russia starts developing land-based hypersonic missile with intermediate range, says Putin

Angela Merkel welcomes Pashinyan’s visit to Germany in Armenian

Trump to get annual medical checkup on Friday

US officially notified Russia about suspending obligations under INF treaty

Soros: Support of Armenia's civil society is vital to country's present and future

Armenian Church leader visits Australia and New Zealand

Gunman opens fire on diners in Belgium cafe leaving one dead and two injured

Drought threatens thousands of flamingo chicks in South Africa

Amnesty International: Trump policy to deter asylum seekers is illegal

Harms: Armenia is also a very interesting example in terms of economy

Armenian Church leader visits Australia

German media: Armenian criminals are operating throughout Germany

Head of “My Step” faction: We held just a working meeting

Kremlin responds to Trump statement on INF Treaty

Armenia parliament speaker expresses condolences on Tahseen Said Ali death

Major road accident occurs in Yerevan (PHOTO)

NATO to sign protocol with Macedonia on February 6

Armenia PM briefs “My Step” parliamentary group on his Davos visit

Trio charged with supplying weapon over Strasbourg attack

Researcher: Armenian Stonehenge discovered in Karabakh

Iran shows test launch of cruise missile

Armenia government to submit program to parliament on February 4

Russia suspends its participation in INF Treaty

Merkel to remove her Facebook page

Azerbaijan breaches truce 200 times past week

Armenia president: As a state, as a nation we have no right to lag behind

Armenian defense minister receives data from crashed jet's flight recorders

UK Minister: Phones should be banned in schools

“My Step” parliamentary group holds closed-door meeting

US to send humanitarian aid to Venezuela

Google, Amazon, Facebook leadership to participate in Yerevan-hosted IT congress

American Armenians meet with US Ambassador as she prepares to depart for Yerevan

Upper Lars checkpoint open for all types of vehicles

Bright Armenia: Preserving system of super premiership is unacceptable

Newspaper: Armenian MPs unlikely to debate structural changes in government on February 11

Meteor explodes over small town in western Cuba

Vicar: Pope's visit is important for Armenian community of UAE

Polar vortex death toll rises to 21 as US cold snap continues

Trump hopes to negotiate 'much better' deal than INF suspended by US

Man who tied concrete to wife gets life term in her drowning

ECHR registers complaints filed by Kocharyan’s defense team

Malaysia crowns Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad new king

Angela Merkel: Germany is interested in the further development of relations with Armenia

German President receives Armenian PM

Armenian Prime Minister meets with President of Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble

Yerevan to host next meeting of Eurasian Union's inter-governmental council