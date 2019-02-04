News
Pope Francis meets with UAE leadership
Pope Francis meets with UAE leadership
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society


Pope Francis held a meeting with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates during his first ever visit to the Arabian peninsula.

Pope was welcomed by Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Vice President and Prime Minister Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and other officials.

The pontiff’s trip will end with a public mess at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi which is expected to bring together around 135 thousand people.

 
