Government program may be discussed on February 12, Armenia parliament majority faction says

YEREVAN. – We will debate on the government’s program this week; I’m unable to say what the government’s program will look like.
Lilit Makunts, head of the majority “My Step” Faction at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, on Monday told the above-said to reporters in parliament.
When asked about the accuracy of the reports that the NA will debate on the government’s program at its special session on February 12, Makunts recorded that all the preconditions exist in order for them to be able to debate the matter within that timeframe, but added that she cannot specify exact dates.
“First, let’s see what they are offering from the government,” Makunts noted, in particular. “We [the NA] will submit proposals, accordingly.”
And to the remark that there were reservations with respect to the proposed amendments to the Tax Code, Lilit Makunts responded as follows, above all: “It’s important that the Tax Code amendment package reflects the interests of individual groups, also, of professional groups.”