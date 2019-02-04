MFA: FM’s talk with Bright Armenia faction of parliament was held in closed format

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s meeting with members of the National Assembly (NA) “Bright Armenia” Faction, and on foreign policy matters, has just ended.
Anna Naghdalyan, Spokesperson of the Republic of Armenia Ministry of Foreign Affairs (RA MFA), on Monday informed the abovementioned on Twitter.
“The nature of the matters discussed during the meeting is such that, naturally, it was being held in a closed format,” Naghdalyan added.
As reported earlier, “Today we have invited RA Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan for a meeting with members of the NA ‘Bright Armenia’ Faction, for discussion and exchange of views on the latest developments around the settlement of the Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] issue, as well as [on] other foreign policy priorities of our country,” Edmon Marukyan, head of the NA “Bright Armenia” Faction, had written, in part, on Facebook.