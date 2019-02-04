What FM, Bright Armenia faction MPs discussed at meeting?

YEREVAN. – The closed-meeting mode with the Foreign Minister will enable to get information about the ongoing processes.
Edmon Marukyan, head of the “Bright Armenia” Faction at the National Assembly of Armenia, on Monday told the aforesaid to reporters in parliament. He noted this after the faction’s meeting with FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.
“We listened to Mr. Minister, the MPs gave their questions, he responded, we clarified the general approaches as to what approach and what discussions there are,” Marukyan said. “This format will be meaningless if it were open and public because it’s about the negotiation process [to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict]. (…). We will maintain this format; make [it] regular.
“What’s taking place? What discussions are there? We received the answers to those questions. (…). We have always said that contacts are better than shooting at each other.”
But as per Marukyan, unless the Karabakh conflict is resolved by way of the solutions which the Armenian side to this conflict envisions, there is always a concern about achieving a settlement of this issue.