Bright Armenia parliament faction: Still early to be satisfied or dissatisfied with foreign policy

Edmon Marukyan, head of the “Bright Armenia” Faction at the National Assembly of Armenia, on Monday spoke with reporters in parliament, and following the faction’s meeting with Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

To the remark that they had proposed Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to hold political consultations with respect to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, too, Marukyan responded as follows: “There has been no response from the Prime Minister. Naturally, we are waiting for that response. [But] it shouldn’t be mixed up with the format with the FM. The minister doesn’t represent a political force, whereas the Prime Minister is the leader of the political force.”

And asked whether he was satisfied with the foreign policy pursued by the incumbent Armenian authorities, Edmon Marukyan responded as follows: “It’s still early to make a statement on being satisfied or dissatisfied with the foreign policy because we count the foreign policy [of Armenia’s incumbent authorities] starting from December 9 [of the year past, when a snap parliamentary election was conducted in the country]. Prior to that, Armenia has been in crisis management.”