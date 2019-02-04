Armenia FM comments on meeting with Bright Armenia faction

YEREVAN. – A meeting with Bright Armenia faction was a good occasion to discuss the issues that are a matter of concern for all of us, all Armenians, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told reporters after the meeting.
“We talked about different issues, and, being a member of the Cabinet, it is important for me to work with the new factions of the Armenian parliament. This is a dialogue where we compare the approaches, the assessments, and are trying to understand which topics we can pay attention to, and we also explain our actions,” he said, adding that they touched upon the Karabakh issue.
Zohrabyan said he is ready to hold meetings with other factions: “Of course, I am not forcing anyone, but this environment for cooperation is essential.”