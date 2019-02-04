Armenia FM on Angela Merkel statement: It’s courage to speak about peace

YEREVAN. – Speaking about peace is courage.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Monday told the aforementioned to reporters. He stated this while commenting on German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s statement with respect to the courageous steps being taken by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia.
“It’s courage to speak about peace, which concerns all participants [in the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict]: the people of Azerbaijan, the people of Artsakh, the Armenian people, alike” he said. “But speaking about peace doesn’t mean questioning the determination.”
The Armenian FM stressed that they very much will welcome such a statement from Azerbaijan, too.
At the Armenian PM’s joint news conference during his official visit to Germany last week, Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that Nikol Pashinyan had taken a courageous step toward resolving the Karabakh conflict.