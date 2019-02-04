News
MFA: Armenia is a negotiating party in Karabakh conflict
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


 

YEREVAN. – The Republic of Armenia is the guarantor of Artsakh’s security, it participates in the negotiations, and it will continue to do all that.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Monday told the abovementioned to reporters. He noted this when asked about the accuracy of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that Armenia was a party to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict.

And Mnatsakanyan advised not to rush in connection with a possible formal meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“Let’s not hurry because it’s very essential that we continue to build this process in a way that we will be able to have a result, be sure that the next step is launched in a way that we will be able to maintain the dynamics,” the Armenian FM added. 

Also, he gave a positive response when asked whether, in his view, the dynamics is maintained.
