Edmon Marukyan: Loss of CSTO secretary general’s post may be consequence of our government's mistake

YEREVAN.- We have always said that the CSTO does not respond effectively to Armenia's problems, Edmon Marukyan, head of the “Bright Armenia” Faction at the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA), told reporters on Monday.
With regard to the loss of CSTO secretary general’s post, Marukyan said: "Losing the presidency can be a consequence of our government's mistake. If we lose that place, it will be the result of an incorrect decision. "
He disagreed with the view voiced by the authorities that the post of CSTO Secretary General is not important, it is important to understand the existing problems and try to solve them.
"This is an attempt to underestimate the issue of losing the presidency. An attempt is made to distract from the content question. They say nobody is in the presidency, let's solve the problems, but if you have the presidency you can easily solve those problems. "