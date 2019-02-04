News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 04
USD
487.44
EUR
557.78
RUB
7.43
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.44
EUR
557.78
RUB
7.43
Show news feed
Edmon Marukyan: Loss of CSTO secretary general’s post may be consequence of our government's mistake
Edmon Marukyan: Loss of CSTO secretary general’s post may be consequence of our government's mistake
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- We have always said that the CSTO does not respond effectively to Armenia's problems, Edmon Marukyan, head of the “Bright Armenia” Faction at the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA), told reporters on Monday.

With regard to the loss of CSTO secretary general’s post, Marukyan said: "Losing the presidency can be a consequence of our government's mistake. If we lose that place, it will be the result of an incorrect decision. "

He disagreed with the view voiced by the authorities that the post of CSTO Secretary General is not important, it is important to understand the existing problems and try to solve them. 

"This is an attempt to underestimate the issue of losing the presidency. An attempt is made to distract from the content question. They say nobody is in the presidency, let's solve the problems, but if you have the presidency you can easily solve those problems. "
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian delegation participates in CSTO discussion
The delegation was headed by Major General Tigran Khachatryan...
 Russia MFA: CSTO new secretary general matter will be resolved
There was some tension in relations between Armenia and the other Collective Security Treaty Organization member countries…
 Armenia's Defense Minister discusses joint projects with Kalashnikov Group incorporated Director
Tonoyan noted the importance of the cooperation of the Armenian military-industrial enterprises with the Kalashnikov concern...
 PM: Armenia’s voice is more heard in CSTO
A very constructive process is taking place now…
Problems associated with CSTO should be solved by heads of countries
And we should entrust this task to the leaders of our country...
 Aliyev: Azerbaijan's CSTO membership not under discussion
"This issue is not at the stage of discussion...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos