US envoy, South Korean official discuss 2nd Trump-Kim summit

The U.S. special envoy for North Korea met with South Korea’s national security adviser on Monday to discuss a planned second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, AP reported quoting Seoul’s presidential office.
Stephen Biegun explained to Chung Eui-yong Washington’s stance toward North Korea ahead of talks on setting up the summit, the presidential Blue House said in a statement.
There is speculation that Biegun will meet his North Korean counterpart at the Korean border village of Panmunjom or in North Korea’s capital, Pyongyang, this week.
The Blue House did not specifically say what was discussed during Monday’s meeting, but said Chung told Biegun that South Korea hopes the planning talks between the U.S. and North Korea will pave the way for a successful summit. Biegun arrived in Seoul on Sunday and also held talks with South Korean Foreign Ministry official Lee Do-hoon.