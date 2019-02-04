Iraqi president criticizes Trump

Iraqi President Barham Salih said Baghdad attaches great importance to its ties with Tehran, saying President Donald Trump did not ask Iraq’s permission for US troops stationed there to “watch Iran," Tasnim News Agency reported.
US troops in Iraq are there as part of an agreement between the two countries with a specific mission of combating terrorism, Salih, speaking at a forum in Baghdad on Monday, said, Reuters reported.
They should stick to that, the president stressed.
Salih was responding to a question about Trump’s comments to CBS about how he would ask troops stationed in Iraq to “watch” Iran.
Trump said it was important to keep a US military presence in Iraq so that Washington can keep a close eye on Iran “because Iran is a real problem,” according to the interview broadcast on Sunday.
“Don’t overburden Iraq with your own issues,” Salih said. “The US is a major power ... but do not pursue your own policy priorities, we live here.”
“It is of fundamental interest for Iraq to have good relations with Iran” and other neighboring countries, he said.