National Assembly Speaker receives Chargé d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Armenia

YEREVAN.- Armenian National Assembly Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan received on February 4 Rafik Mansour, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Armenia, the press service of the parliament reported.
Greeting the guest, Mirzoyan emphasized that the USA is an important partner for Armenia and the bilateral relations have developed dynamically based in mutual respect and confidence since the establishment of diplomatic relations.
According to the Speaker, the parliament of Armenia is ready to further expand and deepen the existing relations.
Referring to the activation of cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries, mutual visits and exchange of experience, the Speake of the parliament hoped that the friendship group to be formed soon in the newly elected parliament will give a new impetus to the deepening of bilateral relations.
Ararat Mirzoyan highly assessed the U.S. assistance to the reforms carried out in various spheres.
Congratulating Ararat Mirzoyan on being unanimously elected Speaker of the parliament, Rafik Mansour said, “It’s obvious that the Armenian people have great expectations from this National Assembly and I expect the efforts of the MPs aimed at the fulfilment of their mandate in 2019”.
Thanking for the congratulation, emphasized, “Democracy, effective and transparent management, guaranteeing and protecting human rights and freedoms are the basic values for us on which the activities of our government is based”.
The interlocutors spoke about the development of democracy in Armenia, improvement of the legislative, fight against corruption and other issues of bilateral interest.