Turkey police seek out Armenians’ treasures

Eight people, including four police officers, were arrested in Diyarbakır Province of Turkey, and on charges of carrying out unlawful digging.

The Diyarbakır Security Directorate received a report that illegal diggings were being made, Akunq.net reported.

As a result of the respective investigation, the Silvan District security director, two assistants of an investigator, and two police officers were detained.

Four more persons were with these police officers, too.

The eight-member group, however, had barely dug a one-meter-deep hole when the policemen who had followed them arrested them at the scene of the crime.

After being questioned, the suspects were sent to the justice department.

But the suspects had given false testimony that, supposedly, they were seeking out the gold and the coins buried by members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey.

The investigation, however, found out that, in actual fact, their objective was to find the treasures which Armenians had left behind.

All members of this eight-member group are imprisoned.

To note, it was found out that the mother of one of these criminals was included in the “operation” to find these treasures, as she had attempted to guide her son by giving him respective advice over the phone.