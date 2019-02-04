News
Death toll in downtown Moscow fire climbs to 8
Death toll in downtown Moscow fire climbs to 8
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

The number of victims of the fire on Nikitsky Boulevard in the center of Moscow has increased to eight people, a source in emergency services told TASS.

Earlier it was reported that three people were injured, 42 have been rescued. The fire covered the area of 2,000 square meters. The fire-fighting operation was complicated by the fact that the building has hardwood floors and many apartments had undergone redevelopment.

The fire in house 12 on Nikitsky Boulevard broke out at about 1:00 pm (Moscow time), the center of ignition was in an apartment on the fifth floor.

