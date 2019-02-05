Armenia travel agency not suspending activities despite US sanctions

YEREVAN. – Despite US sanctions, Flight Travel LLC of Armenia continues its activities as normal, company director Bella Gevorgyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“The sanctions, as such, refer to [the fact] that we can’t make deals to the US,” Gevorgyan added. “Since we conduct deals with Iran only, [these sanctions] don’t affect our activities in any way.”
The company director added, however, that the only respective problem that can arise is in connection with her traveling to the US.
“They will not allow me to travel to the US,” she said. “But we don’t have any problems with our [Armenian] authorities.”
Flight Travel agency is engaged solely in the sale of airline tickets for flights between Yerevan and Tehran.
US Treasury Department recently put Flight Travel LLC, which is the Iranian Mahan Air airline’s representative in Armenia, on its sanctions’ list.