Iran slams EU accusations of assassination attempts

The Iranian MFA in response to EU sanctions amid later developments in Denmark and France slams EU accusations of assassination attempts and unfounded fears.
"The unsubstantiated accusations, such as with regard to assassination attempts and attempted terrorist attacks in Europe, have been groundless and surprising from the very beginning. We are disappointed with such accusations and concerns of the Europeans, while in Europe itself terrorist and criminal groups are being active," Teletrader reported quoting the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed hope that the EU would approach the problem of terrorism with a realistic look, unlike those who use double standards.
The EU Council approved statement on Iran and urged its authorities to refrain from testing ballistic missiles, to ensure the non-proliferation of relevant technologies in the region, and also expressed concern about Tehran’s desire to increase the accuracy and range of its missiles.