WP: Pentagon study on civilian deaths in US military operations

Pentagon initiated a large-scale analysis of civilian deaths as a result of the actions of US military personnel during operations abroad, Washington Post reported referring to its sources at Pentagon.
According to the source, “the far-reaching initiative to create the military's first-ever policy on civilian casualties, which senior Pentagon officials began last year, seeks to answer a central question: Why is the military's estimate of civilian deaths so much smaller than outside tallies?”
The US-led international coalition to combat ISIS reported that a total of 1,190 civilians were killed in Iraq and Syria since 2014 by coalition attacks led by the US.
According to the newspaper, over the past year, officials have studied how the Pentagon plans and inflicts air strikes, the procedure for examining applications for civilian deaths and deciding when air strikes should be considered wrong.
As part of this work, a secret note was presented to the Chairm of the Chiefs of Staff Committee of the United States Armed Forces, General Joseph Dunford.