EBRD to develop 2019 strategy for activities in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Finance of Armenia, Atom Janjughazyan, received the delegation, led by Matteo Patrone, Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus (EEC) at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Janjughazyan noted that as a result of cooperation among the EBRD, the European Investment Bank and the European Union, the programs implemented in Armenia may contribute to the country’s economic development, and the key directions of which will be outlined in the government program, the Ministry of Finance informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Patrone, for his part, stressed that the EBRD was going to develop the strategy of activities in Armenia in 2019. He noted that the bulk of these activities will be implemented in the private sector—in particular, regarding SMEs, renewable energy, energy efficiency and some other domains; and that some initiatives will be carried out in the public sector, and which will be in line with the priorities set by the Armenian government program.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
