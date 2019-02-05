Armenia education minister receives Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN. – Armenian Minister of Education and Science Arayik Harutyunyan received Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin and Director of the Russian Center for Science and Culture Sergey Ribinsky, Armenian Ministry of Education and Science’s press service reported.

According to the source, the perspectives of deepening Armenian-Russian cooperation in education and science were discussed during the meeting, while the minister highlighted the importance of the constructive cooperation within the intergovernmental commission of the two states.

The minister expressed hope that the forthcoming session of the commission in Moscow will give impetus to the strengthening and development of the education sphere.

The sides also discussed a number of issues related to the activities of the classes for Russian students in Armenia. In this context the minister noted that the period for passing Armenian language test required for university entrance has been changed for foreign students.

The sides touched upon issues related to the competition held jointly with the Ministry of Education and Science and the Russian Center for Science and Culture for the 2019-20 academic year to receive education in Russian higher educational institutions.

Issues related to the implementation of joint programs in the fields of secondary vocational and higher education were also discussed during the meeting.